Parliamentary inquiry into Guptas' naturalisation to start next week

CAPE TOWN - A long-awaited parliamentary inquiry into the early naturalisation of members of the Gupta family is set to start next week.

Parliament's Home Affairs committee says it's ready to call witnesses. Key among them is Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and the former director general in the department Mkuseli Apleni.

Preparing for the inquiry on Tuesday, Members of Parliament said there were many questions about why controversial businessman Ajay Gupta would withdraw from the naturalisation process while his immediate family members went on to become South African citizens.

More than a year in the offing, the committee says it's finally ready to begin the inquiry in line with a directive from Parliament that it probes aspects of state capture.

It says it will start its two-day inquiry by probing the Guptas investment in schools in the North West which accompanied the family's early naturalisation application.

North West Education MEC Sello Lehari will have to appear to answer their questions.

MPs also want the adjudication panel which initially rejected the Guptas' application for citizenship to appear before them.

Committee chairperson Patrick Chauke says the committee plans to move speedily.

"That inquiry that you are running, calling people, TV [and] do it for three weeks… two days is [enough] for us and we are done with this thing."

The committee says it's still waiting to hear from the Indian High Commission whether Ajay and his family are still Indian citizens, given that India prohibits dual citizenship.

(Edited Winnie Theletsane)