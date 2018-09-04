Muthambi disappointed by Phumla Williams' state capture testimony
Williams, who is the acting GCIS head on Monday accused the former Communications Minister of rendering the department 'dysfunctional', saying that she wanted to steal at all costs from government coffers.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC MP Faith Muthambi has released a statement on Tuesday morning in response to Phumla Williams' testimony at the state capture inquiry, calling it a travesty to derail the pursuit of truth.
Now Muthambi has hit back, saying that the televised testimony violated the very spirit and credibility of the commission of inquiry.
Muthambi says that Williams is one of the most shameful manipulators and liars that she has ever had the displeasure of encountering.
In a statement released this morning, Muthambi has described in great detail how she feels about Williams, describing her testimony as self-serving and an inappropriate attempt to refer to ordinary managerial processes as similar to torture.
Muthambi goes further to say that Williams is a deliberately, emotionally manipulative, that it would have been laughable if her intentions in doing so were not so blatantly malicious and informed by an irrational, almost psychotic hatred for her.
Muthambi says that she is seeking legal advice on the way forward.
