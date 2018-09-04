Music producer opens case of crimen injuria after alleged racist incident
Tumelo Ruele says he and his two friends were racially attacked at the Colony Arms in Randburg last week by two white men.
JOHANNESBURG – Music producer Tumelo Ruele has opened a case of crimen injuria against patrons of a local Johannesburg pub who allegedly call him the k-word.
Ruele says that he and his two friends were racially attacked at the Colony Arms in Randburg last week by two white men.
He posted details about the alleged incident on social media.
The Colony Arms has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.
Ruele says he hopes that justice will be served.
"A lot of these racial slurs get thrown around and people don’t have the necessary support to push the cases forward.
"So, more than anything, part of the justice needs to be that people need to be aware that we live in a new South Africa and we’re trying to build a better society, not just for us but for the younger generation."
So I received a letter from the legal representative of the two gentlemen who called us the K word at #ColonyArms on Thursday night. They are denying all claims. Tomorrow we open a crimen injuria case against them. Justice needs to take it's course. 1/2.— Tumelo Ruele (@TUMELOlive) September 2, 2018
I asked the owner of the establishment for snapshots of the perpetrators' faces from the footage, as they have probably been advised to withdraw the social media pages. Sadly the owner of #ColonyArms informs me that he can't comply up until a subpoena is served. 2/2— Tumelo Ruele (@TUMELOlive) September 2, 2018
