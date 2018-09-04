Music producer opens case of crimen injuria after alleged racist incident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Music producer opens case of crimen injuria after alleged racist incident

Tumelo Ruele says he and his two friends were racially attacked at the Colony Arms in Randburg last week by two white men.

FILE: South African music maestro Tumelo Ruelo has song featured on the 'Black Panther' movie. EWN team chats to him about his involvement in the project. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: South African music maestro Tumelo Ruelo has song featured on the 'Black Panther' movie. EWN team chats to him about his involvement in the project. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Music producer Tumelo Ruele has opened a case of crimen injuria against patrons of a local Johannesburg pub who allegedly call him the k-word.

Ruele says that he and his two friends were racially attacked at the Colony Arms in Randburg last week by two white men.

He posted details about the alleged incident on social media.

The Colony Arms has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Ruele says he hopes that justice will be served.

"A lot of these racial slurs get thrown around and people don’t have the necessary support to push the cases forward.

"So, more than anything, part of the justice needs to be that people need to be aware that we live in a new South Africa and we’re trying to build a better society, not just for us but for the younger generation."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA