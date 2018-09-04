Motsoaledi hints at litigation over listeriosis outbreak
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi still wants those responsible for a deadly listeriosis outbreak to be held accountable after giving the all-clear on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi still wants those responsible for a deadly listeriosis outbreak to be held accountable.
The minister has given the all-clear following the nationwide outbreak earlier this year in which dozens of people died.
But he adds this isn't the end of the matter.
“The fact that we don’t know how it came about does not exclude the issues of accountability. There are discussions going on about possible litigation that will be determined by the courts of law.”
Two Enterprise Foods ready-to-eat meat processing facilities, one in Polokwane and the other in eastern Johannesburg, were found to be the sources of the outbreak.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
