Motsoaledi: Health Dept to continue with emergency response to listeria

On Monday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the end of the listeriosis outbreak, saying that there has not been a new case reported in the last three months.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department will continue with its emergency response plan in the fight against listeriosis.

While the department has identified an Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane as the source of the outbreak, the cause of the listeria bacteria is still unknown.

Minister Motsoaledi says that efforts to find the cause of the listeriosis outbreak at an Enterprise Foods facility and to stop the outbreak of any other diseases will continue even after Monday's announcements.

“This will further strengthen the system to prevent and detect listeriosis outbreaks, including ongoing legislative reform regarding food safety.”

He says about 900 health practitioners have been taken for training to be educated on listeriosis.

While Enterprise Foods Polokwane operation remains closed, the minister says he expects a report from Tiger Brands in October.

