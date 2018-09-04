Motsoaledi: Dept hasn't found evidence of fake food at foreign-owned shops
Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that apart from pictures and videos on social media, the department has received no evidence of fake foods sold at foreign-owned shops.
Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.
At least three people died during protests in Soweto last week over the sale of these goods.
Motsoaledi says that a team of health practitioners has been dispatched to shops around the country for inspection.
“We’ve seen pictures. We don’t even know where the pictures were taken, we don’t even know where to start. That’s why when we told municipalities on 8 August, we just said go out and search all the food premises.”
He has urged people with any information on the sale of fake products to come forward.
“The operation revealed that 281 premises were operating without valid health certificates. A hundred premises were issued with notices to stop operations immediately.”
WATCH: Health minister clarifies details relating to dates on food products
Popular in Local
-
Mabuza calls for probe after deadly Denel explosion
-
[CARTOON] Cyril Delivers, But On What Terms?
-
[VIDEO] Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot
-
AfriForum accuses govt of using land reform to advance China's interests in SA
-
Williams: Faith Muthambi stripped me of powers in order to steal from state
-
Ramaphosa: China is not trying to re-colonise Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.