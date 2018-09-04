Motsoaledi: Dept hasn't found evidence of fake food at foreign-owned shops

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Motsoaledi: Dept hasn't found evidence of fake food at foreign-owned shops

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on listeriosis and counterfeit food on 3 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on listeriosis and counterfeit food on 3 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that apart from pictures and videos on social media, the department has received no evidence of fake foods sold at foreign-owned shops.

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.

At least three people died during protests in Soweto last week over the sale of these goods.

Motsoaledi says that a team of health practitioners has been dispatched to shops around the country for inspection.

“We’ve seen pictures. We don’t even know where the pictures were taken, we don’t even know where to start. That’s why when we told municipalities on 8 August, we just said go out and search all the food premises.”

He has urged people with any information on the sale of fake products to come forward.

“The operation revealed that 281 premises were operating without valid health certificates. A hundred premises were issued with notices to stop operations immediately.”

WATCH: Health minister clarifies details relating to dates on food products

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA