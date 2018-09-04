Motsoaledi: Dept hasn't found evidence of fake food at foreign-owned shops

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that apart from pictures and videos on social media, the department has received no evidence of fake foods sold at foreign-owned shops.

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on allegations of the sale of expired and counterfeit foods at township spazas.

At least three people died during protests in Soweto last week over the sale of these goods.

Motsoaledi says that a team of health practitioners has been dispatched to shops around the country for inspection.

“We’ve seen pictures. We don’t even know where the pictures were taken, we don’t even know where to start. That’s why when we told municipalities on 8 August, we just said go out and search all the food premises.”

He has urged people with any information on the sale of fake products to come forward.

“The operation revealed that 281 premises were operating without valid health certificates. A hundred premises were issued with notices to stop operations immediately.”

WATCH: Health minister clarifies details relating to dates on food products