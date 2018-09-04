Morning Brief: SA's free lunch?; Mabuza: Probe Denel blast; LeBron meets Caster

EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.

THE EWN MORNING BRIEF:

💵“No strings attached.” 🤞🏽Chinese President Xi Jinping defends multi-billion dollar investments in Africa.

🍱[CARTOON] Cyril “Mr Delivery” Ramaphosa returns from China with a piping hot “free lunch”. Wait, did

you said free?

💥David Mabuza has called for a probe into a deadly explosion at Denel.

🙆‍♀Why Phumla Williams almost lost faith in the state ... The acting GCIS head claims Faith Muthambi sidelined her to steal from the state.

🗑This rubbish can’t continue! The Human Rights Commission could haul government into the water over

pollution in the Vaal River.

👸🏾🤴🏾[PHOTOS] When the King of the court meets the Queen of the track. LeBron James jets in to watch Caster Semenya shine in Berlin.

WEATHER

JHB☀️26; PTA☀️27; CT🌦16; BLM☀️25; DBN☀️25; KBY☀️28; RUST☀️30; GRG🌤20; PE🌤24; EL☀️25; NEL☀️30; POL☀️30