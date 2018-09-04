Morning Brief: SA's free lunch?; Mabuza: Probe Denel blast; LeBron meets Caster
EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! So a lot has happened overnight and even more is expected to happen today. Here's what you need to know about what's making news headlines. We bring you the EWN Morning Brief. Share it with your friends.
THE EWN MORNING BRIEF:
💵“No strings attached.” 🤞🏽Chinese President Xi Jinping defends multi-billion dollar investments in Africa.
🍱[CARTOON] Cyril “Mr Delivery” Ramaphosa returns from China with a piping hot “free lunch”. Wait, did
you said free?
💥David Mabuza has called for a probe into a deadly explosion at Denel.
🙆♀Why Phumla Williams almost lost faith in the state ... The acting GCIS head claims Faith Muthambi sidelined her to steal from the state.
🗑This rubbish can’t continue! The Human Rights Commission could haul government into the water over
pollution in the Vaal River.
👸🏾🤴🏾[PHOTOS] When the King of the court meets the Queen of the track. LeBron James jets in to watch Caster Semenya shine in Berlin.
WEATHER
JHB☀️26; PTA☀️27; CT🌦16; BLM☀️25; DBN☀️25; KBY☀️28; RUST☀️30; GRG🌤20; PE🌤24; EL☀️25; NEL☀️30; POL☀️30
