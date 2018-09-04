Metrorail to 'fully cooperate' with Mkhwebane’s probe into train attacks
There have been at least seven train fires in various areas including Retreat, Koeberg and Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says it will fully cooperate with the Public Protector's office during an investigation relating to rail safety, infrastructure and services.
The Western Cape Standing Committee on Transport asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office to intervene following a series of arson attacks on trains over the past few weeks.
Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complaints include safety around train stations and arson attacks, as well as a demand to know what the rail agency's plans are to secure new train sets.
“We accepted the complaint for investigation and we’ll have to allocate it to an investigator who will have to develop what we call an investigative plan.”
Metrorail's Riana Scott says the rail operator respects the process and will cooperate.
She says the service is faced with numerous challenges including the size of the network and the cost of securing it with human capital.
“Nobody has been able to get the handle on why trains are being burnt and people caught doing that. It’s also a lot of socio-economic issues that impact our service although not transport issues.”
Scott says until these issues are addressed, it will be really difficult to run a perfect service.
Metrorail says it arrests about 30 people per month.
