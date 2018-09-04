Metrorail re-opens line after Selby train crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Metrorail re-opens line after Selby train crash

Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng says the manual system is being used because they are currently upgrading their signalling system.

Two trains collided in downtown Johannesburg after a signalling error. More than 100 people were injured. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Two trains collided in downtown Johannesburg after a signalling error. More than 100 people were injured. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says the train line passing Booysens Station has been re-opened after two trains collided on Tuesday morning injuring 112 people.

It says a train coming from Faraday towards New Canada collided with another train.

The incident is under investigation but human error is believed to be responsible.

Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng says the manual system is being used because they are currently upgrading their signalling system.

“We are of the view as Metrorail that one incident is too many. And the safety of our consumers and staff is very critical, so we will be ensuring that all the lessons learned from the investigation report that will see we will work on.”

WATCH: 112 injured in Joburg train crash, no fatalities

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA