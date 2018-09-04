Metrorail re-opens line after Selby train crash
Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng says the manual system is being used because they are currently upgrading their signalling system.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says the train line passing Booysens Station has been re-opened after two trains collided on Tuesday morning injuring 112 people.
It says a train coming from Faraday towards New Canada collided with another train.
The incident is under investigation but human error is believed to be responsible.
“We are of the view as Metrorail that one incident is too many. And the safety of our consumers and staff is very critical, so we will be ensuring that all the lessons learned from the investigation report that will see we will work on.”
WATCH: 112 injured in Joburg train crash, no fatalities
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
