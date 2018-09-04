Masutha: Legal Practice Council will ensure transformation, gender equality

Justice Minister Michael Masutha was speaking at the announcement of the start of the process to nominate members to be elected to the council which must be established by 1 November.

PRETORIA - Justice Minister Michael Masutha is confident that the soon to be established Legal Practice Council will facilitate transformation and uphold the highest standards within the profession.

The minister was speaking in Pretoria at the announcement of the start of the process to nominate members to be elected to the council which must be established by 1 November.

Masutha says the Legal Practice Council will ensure the profession is racially inclusive and that there is gender equality.

“We’re confident that this council will service a catalyst to ensure that there’s transformation, maintenance, it is of a uniform standard profession and there is quality assurance to our people.”

The National Forum on the Legal Profession’s Max Boqwana says the council will monitor standards within the profession.

“This act will clean up that thing to make sure that over and above academic qualification, we’re going to have practical vocational training.”

The council nomination process is open from midnight.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)