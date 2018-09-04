Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
Kweku Adoboli, who left Ghana when he was four-years-old, says the British authorities are being racist.
PRETORIA - A former banker who perpetrated the greatest fraud in British history has been detained and is about to be deported to Ghana, where he was born 32 years ago.
Adoboli served half of a seven-year sentence for losing R35 billion in risky trade in the City of London for the Swiss Bank UBS.
Britain automatically deports foreigners sentenced to more than four years in prison.
The Home Office says foreigners who abuse British hospitality should be in no doubt of their determination to deport them, adding that 42,800 people have been removed since 2010.
Adoboli, who was given a student visa on arrival in Britain, has never applied for British citizenship.
