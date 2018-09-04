Macassar residents mourn victims of Denel munitions plant explosion
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is also in attendance.
CAPE TOWN – Macassar residents have gathered outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant to pay their respects to eight workers who died in a blast.
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is also in attendance.
The blast occurred on Monday.
The mood here outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant in Macassar is sombre.
A handful of residents who have gathered outside the facility to remember those who died in yesterday's explosion are singing church hymns.
They say the tragedy has shaken the small community. The mood outside the plant in Macassar was sombre.
The cause of the blaze is unclear. An investigation is underway.
VIDEO: Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot
SITE ‘NOT SAFE YET’
Management at the munitions depot says the site will only be accessible later on Tuesday.
Rheinmetall Denel munition's CEO Norbert Schulze said: “We’re still looking to get into the place. We are not able to access the site at this point. It’s not safe yet. We’re looking at all the possibilities around accessing it, like falling stones.”
Popular in Local
-
SA slips into recession as GDP contracts in second quarter
-
Muthambi disappointed by Phumla Williams' state capture testimony
-
At least 100 injured in Selby train crash
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Union wants 'reckless' Denel to take full responsibility for explosion
-
ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.