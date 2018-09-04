Popular Topics
Macassar residents mourn victims of Denel munitions plant explosion

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is also in attendance.

Macassar residents gather outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant to mourn the victims of an explosion on 4 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Macassar residents gather outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant to mourn the victims of an explosion on 4 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Macassar residents have gathered outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant to pay their respects to eight workers who died in a blast.

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is also in attendance.

The blast occurred on Monday.

The mood here outside the Rheinmettal Denel Munition plant in Macassar is sombre.

A handful of residents who have gathered outside the facility to remember those who died in yesterday's explosion are singing church hymns.

They say the tragedy has shaken the small community. The mood outside the plant in Macassar was sombre.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. An investigation is underway.

VIDEO: Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot

SITE ‘NOT SAFE YET’

Management at the munitions depot says the site will only be accessible later on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall Denel munition's CEO Norbert Schulze said: “We’re still looking to get into the place. We are not able to access the site at this point. It’s not safe yet. We’re looking at all the possibilities around accessing it, like falling stones.”

