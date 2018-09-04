Mabuza calls for probe after deadly Denel explosion

Eight workers died in on Monday afternoon's blast. The cause is unclear.

CAPE TOWN - Acting President David Mabuza has called for the probe into an explosion at a Denel facility in Macassar to be given top priority.

Eight workers died in on Monday afternoon's blast. The cause is unclear.

Police and other experts worked well into the night conducting investigations.

The deputy president's spokesperson, Thami Ngwenya: "Deputy President Mabuza in his capacity as acting president has expressed his sadness at this unfortunate explosion and he has wished the families well and sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."

VIDEO: Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot

One woman explains how powerful the explosion was.

“I just heard this big bang. The door that was open slammed closed. As I sat in my living room, I immediately knew it was an explosion coming from this place.”

A woman whose husband died in the blast has told Eyewitness News of her heartache.

Lawrencia Samuels says that she vividly remembers the last words she spoke with her husband, Nico, who passionately loved his job as plant supervisor at the facility.

Samuels says her husband asked for a “lekker” (nice) supper before leaving for work. “That’s what I actually rushed to do and I made him his roast. I made him roasted sweet potatoes and carrots. I’ve got the white sauce and cheese in the oven. I had it all done because that’s what he wanted.”

The mother of four says the incident will be particularly tough on their two youngest children.

“Our youngest [children] are eight and 10. The two older ones as well… we’re all divested. But for the two younger ones it’s going be difficult because they usually wait for daddy to come home.”

Samuels says she’ll remember her husband as someone who always went out of his way to help others.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)