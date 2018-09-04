Mabuza calls for probe after deadly Denel explosion
Eight workers died in on Monday afternoon's blast. The cause is unclear.
CAPE TOWN - Acting President David Mabuza has called for the probe into an explosion at a Denel facility in Macassar to be given top priority.
Eight workers died in on Monday afternoon's blast. The cause is unclear.
Police and other experts worked well into the night conducting investigations.
The deputy president's spokesperson, Thami Ngwenya: "Deputy President Mabuza in his capacity as acting president has expressed his sadness at this unfortunate explosion and he has wished the families well and sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."
VIDEO: Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot
One woman explains how powerful the explosion was.
“I just heard this big bang. The door that was open slammed closed. As I sat in my living room, I immediately knew it was an explosion coming from this place.”
A woman whose husband died in the blast has told Eyewitness News of her heartache.
Lawrencia Samuels says that she vividly remembers the last words she spoke with her husband, Nico, who passionately loved his job as plant supervisor at the facility.
Samuels says her husband asked for a “lekker” (nice) supper before leaving for work. “That’s what I actually rushed to do and I made him his roast. I made him roasted sweet potatoes and carrots. I’ve got the white sauce and cheese in the oven. I had it all done because that’s what he wanted.”
The mother of four says the incident will be particularly tough on their two youngest children.
“Our youngest [children] are eight and 10. The two older ones as well… we’re all divested. But for the two younger ones it’s going be difficult because they usually wait for daddy to come home.”
Samuels says she’ll remember her husband as someone who always went out of his way to help others.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: China is not trying to re-colonise Africa
-
AfriForum accuses govt of using land reform to advance China's interests in SA
-
[CARTOON] Cyril Delivers, But On What Terms?
-
ANC: Heist-accused Velile Present doesn’t work for us
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
WC dam levels reach 58% while Beaufort West water reserves are running out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.