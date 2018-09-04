[LISTEN] Recognising Muslim marriages: What does this mean?
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele interviews attorney Igshaan Higgins.
CAPE TOWN – Muslim marriages will now be legally recognised in South Africa following a ruling in the Western Cape High Court.
Igshaan Higgins, an attorney at De Klerk & Van Gend, explains what this means for Muslim marriages in South Africa.
“I think it’s high time. As we all know, Muslim marriages were not recognised by the state since the time of slavery.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
