Go

[LISTEN] Cosatu: Nzimande must stop sending mixed messages about e-tolls

| Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande’s comments were misleading and this doesn’t show unity among the alliance partners.

JOHANNESBURG - Karima Brown talks to Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla about the confusion surrounding the e-tolls issue after Transport Minister Blade Nzimande’s remarks that e-tolls will not be scrapped.

Pamla says Nzimande’s comments were misleading and this doesn’t show unity among the alliance partners.

He the alliance partners structure has never endorsed the controversial e-tolls and it won’t happen anytime in future.

Listen to the audio for more.

