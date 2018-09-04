[LISTEN] Comedian David Kau on being funny, money & career success
CapeTalk | Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about their attitude on money. This week, comedian David Kau shares his thoughts.
CAPE TOWN - "Money, even if you have a lot of it… you can still lose all of it," South African David Kau said.
Kau, who says he never planned on becoming a comedian, opens up about his journey to success and how he deals with money matters.
The comedian was born in Maokeng near Kroonstad in the Free State, and he matriculated from Pretoria’s Meridian College in 1994. He stormed onto the comedy scene in 1998 when became the first black stand-up comedian at the Smirnoff Comedy Festival in Cape Town.
Listen to the audio above for more.
