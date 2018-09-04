Limpopo woman, child critical after giraffe tramples them

It's understood the pair were on a farm in Hoedspruit on Monday when the incident took place.

JOHANNESBURG - A mother and child have been left critically injured after they were trampled by a giraffe in Limpopo.

Paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find the mother and her three-year-old son in a critical condition.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “The mother and child were treated for their injuries by Hoedspruit Medical Rescue and thereafter rushed to a nearby airfield where ER24 Oneplan helicopters were waiting.”