Land reform must happen but changing Constitution not necessary - AgBiz, GrainSA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Land reform must happen but changing Constitution not necessary - AgBiz, GrainSA

Both AgBiz and GrainSA say farmers need title deeds to land so they can access bank loans.

A screengrab of MPs resuming public hearings on whether to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
A screengrab of MPs resuming public hearings on whether to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Agricultural business chamber AgBiz and GrainSA say that land reform must happen and they support it but they’re arguing that changing the Constitution is not necessary.

They’re among 30 organisations and individuals who’ll be making oral submissions at Parliament this week.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee, tasked with establishing whether or not the Constitution should be amended to clearly spell out how expropriation without compensation can happen, is holding four days of public hearings on the issue.

AgBiz’s Theo Boshoff: "We are committed to land reform and the transformation of the industry. As the agri business chamber, our interest is the long-term sustainability of the agro-food system and achieving successful transformation of land reform is absolutely critical to that."

Both AgBiz and GrainSA say farmers need title deeds to land so they can access bank loans.

GrainSA’s Jannie de Villiers: "Our black farmers are not moving into commercial status because they can’t get finance. For me, the biggest issue to do with land reform is to sort out how we finance our black farmers. If they don’t own the land, they can’t get a loan."

De Villiers says that a lack of infrastructure, such as grain silos in the Eastern Cape and poor roads, is also hampering progress.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA