Public hearings on land expropriation to resume at Parliament today

Today’s hearings held by the Joint Constitutional Review Committee emanate from written submissions to the committee.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will resume public hearings on Tuesday on whether to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

It follows more than a month of countrywide hearings.

Over the next four days, Parliament will hear from a range of public sector organisations.

These include agricultural and farmers' associations, academics, the legal fraternity, churches and the banking industry.

Trade union federation Cosatu, which is among the 30 organisations due to appear before the committee, believes that Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.

Committee co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande says the broad spectrum of participants is indicative of the interest across the board.

The committee has at least one million written submissions to process as well before it can make its recommendation to the National Assembly by the end of the month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)