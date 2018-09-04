KZN police conducting forensic tests after child's body found in Phoenix
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating whether the body of a child discovered in Phoenix is that of Miguel Louw.
Police found the body on Monday while responding to another crime in the area.
Forensic tests are now being conducted to determine whether the body is that of 10-year-old Louw.
The little boy was last seen in Sydenham in July.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele says: “We could only see the clothes that the deceased was wearing. At the moment, it can’t be confirmed whether it’s the one who was reported missing but there are strong possibilities. But the police are still busy with the investigations.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
