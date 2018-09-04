Kremlin dismisses Trump warning on Syria's Idlib
Trump on Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia not to 'recklessly attack' the northwestern Syrian province, saying hundreds of thousands of people could be killed.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warning to Syria not to launch an offensive in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib, saying on Tuesday that the area was a “nest of terrorism”.
Trump on Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia not to “recklessly attack” the northwestern Syrian province, saying hundreds of thousands of people could be killed.
“Just to speak out with some warnings, without taking into account the very dangerous, negative potential for the whole situation in Syria, is probably not a full, comprehensive approach,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The presence of militants in Idlib was undermining the Syrian peace process and making the region a base for attacks on Russian forces in Syria, Peskov added.
“A fairly large group of terrorists has settled there and of course this leads to a general destabilisation of the situation. It undermines attempts to bring the situation onto the track of a political-diplomatic settlement,” he said.
“We know that Syria’s armed forces are preparing to resolve this problem,” he added.
Russia resumed air strikes against insurgents in Idlib province on Tuesday after a hiatus of several weeks, according to a Syrian rebel and a war monitor.
A source has told Reuters that Assad is preparing a phased offensive to regain the province.
The situation around Idlib will be one of the main items on the agenda when the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet in Tehran this week, Peskov told reporters on a conference call, declining to elaborate further.
Popular in World
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Monica Lewinsky, angered by question on Bill Clinton, walks off stage
-
[CARTOON] Cyril Delivers, But On What Terms?
-
Parents at Chinese kindergarten horrified by pole-dancing act
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
-
Japan issues evacuation advisories as typhoon Jebi approaches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.