'Nuclear power not in govt's plan as SA energy demands decrease'
Briefing Parliament's energy committee on Tuesday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe also pointed out that the cost of renewable energy technology has also come down.
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says nuclear power has not deliberately been excluded from the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) which outlines the country's energy needs until 2030.
Instead, he says the country's energy demands have decreased.
Briefing Parliament's energy committee on Tuesday, Radebe also pointed out that the cost of renewable energy technology has also come down.
According to the draft IRP, nuclear energy will only account for about 4% of the country’s energy mix by 2030.
This means no nuclear build programme is being envisaged.
Radebe says there are some misunderstandings about the decision taken on nuclear energy.
“It is not in the plan together with a number of other technologies for the period ending 2030 due to lower demand and lower cost of other technologies.”
MPs say they are relieved a new nuclear project has been scrapped for now, because it is not only unaffordable but would open the door to corruption.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
