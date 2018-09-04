It's BeyDay! Beehivers around the world celebrate Beyoncé's 37th birthday
One of the most important people in Knowles-Carter's life, her mother Tina Lawson, was one of the first to send her a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.
JOHANNESBURG - Beehivers around the world are buzzing with excitement as their queen, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, turns 37.
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝
Wishes have been pouring in from her legion of fans all day.
It’s midnight on the east coast. Time to offer well wishes and warmest regards to a living legend. Put some respeck on it. A happy, healthy, best life living birthday to @Beyonce. And many more! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/h5I5CWrusf— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 4, 2018
To the greatest entertainer !!! Happy birthday Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/r9inmPKEek— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 4, 2018
It's Beyoncé's birthday everybody aka a national holiday. How are y'all celebrating?? pic.twitter.com/L6IpOban9b— Tyler Payton (@tylerdpayton) September 4, 2018
@Beyonce hi birthday yakho! If u want a translation woza kim ngizaosiza kodwa enjoy it. Excuse me islungu sam siphelile 🙆🏽♀️— Rakgadi Phumi (@PNtlhophi) September 4, 2018
Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/nAcwv1VgOK— allison :/ (@kweenidk) September 4, 2018
😭😍 Happy Birthday to the greatest entertainer alive @Beyonce !!! 🐝👑 Love & appreciate you. I’ll see you again soon. Send my love to Blue, Sir & Rumi ❤️❤️❤️ #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/b9PU3Z0487— Nhlanhla Mchunu (@NhlanhlaMchunu0) September 4, 2018
Happy Birthday to the pioneer of Flawless. The Girl who Ran the World and the only Queen who is irreplaceable. Mama ka Ivy Blue! @Beyonce 👑👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/bJE5ei9Spv— The Real Goboza (@OfficialRGB) September 4, 2018
Happy birthday queen 🐝 @Beyonce #beyonce #beyhiveforever #beyhivefan pic.twitter.com/FPNfxC2p7I— Akeil 🇯🇲 (@akeil_official) September 4, 2018
