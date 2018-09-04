It's BeyDay! Beehivers around the world celebrate Beyoncé's 37th birthday

One of the most important people in Knowles-Carter's life, her mother Tina Lawson, was one of the first to send her a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

JOHANNESBURG - Beehivers around the world are buzzing with excitement as their queen, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, turns 37.

Wishes have been pouring in from her legion of fans all day.

It’s midnight on the east coast. Time to offer well wishes and warmest regards to a living legend. Put some respeck on it. A happy, healthy, best life living birthday to @Beyonce. And many more! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/h5I5CWrusf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 4, 2018

To the greatest entertainer !!! Happy birthday Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/r9inmPKEek — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 4, 2018

It's Beyoncé's birthday everybody aka a national holiday. How are y'all celebrating?? pic.twitter.com/L6IpOban9b — Tyler Payton (@tylerdpayton) September 4, 2018

@Beyonce hi birthday yakho! If u want a translation woza kim ngizaosiza kodwa enjoy it. Excuse me islungu sam siphelile 🙆🏽‍♀️ — Rakgadi Phumi (@PNtlhophi) September 4, 2018

Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/nAcwv1VgOK — allison :/ (@kweenidk) September 4, 2018

😭😍 Happy Birthday to the greatest entertainer alive @Beyonce !!! 🐝👑 Love & appreciate you. I’ll see you again soon. Send my love to Blue, Sir & Rumi ❤️❤️❤️ #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/b9PU3Z0487 — Nhlanhla Mchunu (@NhlanhlaMchunu0) September 4, 2018