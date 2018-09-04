Popular Topics
It's BeyDay! Beehivers around the world celebrate Beyoncé's 37th birthday

One of the most important people in Knowles-Carter's life, her mother Tina Lawson, was one of the first to send her a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

FILE: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on 14 April 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: AFP
FILE: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on 14 April 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Beehivers around the world are buzzing with excitement as their queen, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, turns 37.

One of the most important people in Knowles-Carter's life, her mother Tina Lawson, was one of the first to send her a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Wishes have been pouring in from her legion of fans all day.

