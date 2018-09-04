Ipid lays bare extent of corruption within SAPS
One of the Ipid's high profile cases is one of corruption involving former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane amounting to R5 billion.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has again laid bare the extent of corruption in the police.
The police watchdog has briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on some of its high profile cases.
Ipid was back before Scopa after briefing the committee earlier this year about a massive forensic investigation of procurement irregularities and contracts awarded by the police to certain companies.
One of the Ipid's high profile cases is one of corruption involving former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane amounting to R5 billion.
There are also allegations of torture and murder against North West deputy commissioner Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula and nine other members of the province's former Organised Crime Unit.
Ipid chief investigator Matthew Sisoko said: “We came across massive corruption involving the FDA and members of the SAPS and we indicated that the certain amount, that we’ve not quantified yet, is estimated to be around R5 billion.”
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says it's ironic that police are the ones committing corruption instead of fighting it.
“Our main concern was that we wanted the police to assist us in fighting corruption, but if they themselves are a haven of corruption then they will not be able to fulfil that responsibility and that’s where you come in.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Parliamentary inquiry into Guptas' naturalisation to start next week
-
SA slips into recession as GDP contracts in second quarter
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Vincent Smith confirms Bosasa payments, denies bribes
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
Muthambi disappointed by Phumla Williams' state capture testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.