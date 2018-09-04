Ipid lays bare extent of corruption within SAPS

One of the Ipid's high profile cases is one of corruption involving former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane amounting to R5 billion.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has again laid bare the extent of corruption in the police.

The police watchdog has briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on some of its high profile cases.

Ipid was back before Scopa after briefing the committee earlier this year about a massive forensic investigation of procurement irregularities and contracts awarded by the police to certain companies.

There are also allegations of torture and murder against North West deputy commissioner Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula and nine other members of the province's former Organised Crime Unit.

Ipid chief investigator Matthew Sisoko said: “We came across massive corruption involving the FDA and members of the SAPS and we indicated that the certain amount, that we’ve not quantified yet, is estimated to be around R5 billion.”

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says it's ironic that police are the ones committing corruption instead of fighting it.

“Our main concern was that we wanted the police to assist us in fighting corruption, but if they themselves are a haven of corruption then they will not be able to fulfil that responsibility and that’s where you come in.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)