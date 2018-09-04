Govt working to bring relief to families affected by Denel explosion

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba visited the site to get a better understanding of what happened on Monday when eight workers died in the Rheinmetall Denel Munition blast.

CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has assured residents she's working with other government departments to bring relief to families affected by the Rheinmetall Denel Munition blast.

It's believed eight workers have been killed in the explosion at the propellant manufacturing unit on the Macassar depot on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, residents from the area and other communities paid homage to the victims by laying flowers against one of the facility's walls at the main gate.

Forensic experts have begun picking apart the explosion site. They say the entire unit where propellant mixing takes place has collapsed as a result of the blast's intensity.

Letsatsi-Duba says she came to get a better understanding of what happened on Monday.

“To give support to the families who are really traumatised and the communities out there. The anxiousness, they want to know what happened and we are also here to give support to the company itself.”

CEO Norbert Schulze explains how propellants manufactured at the site work.

“It burns very fast and creates pressure which propels the shell out of the barren. You can put chargers; it depends on the distance you want to fire. If you put in one charger, you can put in six chargers in that and then you fire 17 kilometres.”

