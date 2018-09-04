Popular Topics
Family of murdered Philippi toddler calls for suspect to remain behind bars

The little boy's body was discovered along the N2 highway near Philippi last week, just days after he'd been abducted from his family home.

Oyingcwele Zokufa. Picture: Supplied
Oyingcwele Zokufa. Picture: Supplied
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Murdered Philippi toddler Oyingcwele Zokufa is being laid to rest in his family's hometown in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The little boy's body was discovered along the N2 highway near Philippi last week, just days after he'd been abducted from his family home.

Relatives are still waiting for results of a post-mortem to find out when and how the toddler was killed.

His aunt's 32-year-old boyfriend, Mzimhle Jikwana, made his first appearance in the Athlone magistrates court on Monday on charges of abduction and murder.

Jikwana and his girlfriend had an argument last Sunday and after he left their home, the child could not be found.

Family spokesperson Mncedisi Mgidlana says that relatives don't want to see the accused back in their community.

“They must keep that guy inside. They must take him out. I don’t know what we can do when we see him.”

Jikwana is due back in the dock next week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

