EWN Round-Up: SA's 1st recession since 2009; Colin Kaepernick and Nike

Missed some of the biggest news which made headlines today? Catch up in on daily round-up.

Coins, cash money, economy. Image: Pexels
Coins, cash money, economy. Image: Pexels
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of the biggest news which made headlines today? Catch up in on daily round-up:

The EWN Round-Up:

😱 📉 Well here’s an unwelcome blast from the past. SA’s slips into the 1st recession since 2009.

👨🏽👨🏽👨🏽The Guptas will finally have to explain how exactly they became naturalised SA citizens in a parliamentary inquiry next week.

🚃 [WATCH] Over 100 people were injured when two trains crashed in the south of Joburg.

💰💰🚔 Parliament has uncovered massive corruption amounting to an estimated R5bn within the SA police.

🔫 Yet another ANC KZN councillor has been killed in the eThekwini region.

☑🏈 Nike did that! Colin Kaepernick who started the ‘take a knee’ demonstrations in the US, is the sportswear brands face for its 30th birthday.

