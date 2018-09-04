Denel has seen 4 other safety incidents in past 10 years

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions CEO Norbert Schulze says there was also leakage at one of the tanks on this site, but that had no effect on workers or the surrounding area.

CAPE TOWN - Amid a probe into a fatal blast at Denel's Macassar site on Monday, it's been revealed there have been four safety incidents at Rheinmetall Denel Munition sites over the past 10 years.

On Tuesday, officials addressed the media following the explosion that's believed to have killed at least eight people.

Experts will visit the exact location on Tuesday of the incident to determine more specific details.

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions CEO Norbert Schulze says the explosion has destroyed the entire unit and has damaged blast walls around it.

Schulze says there have been three other incidents there and at another site in the past 10 years.

“One of the incidents was a fire which we had in one of the places here, we had three people injured and one fatality. We had the second case in Arlington in one of the plants, which is a chemical plant of ours, and it caused damage to the building but no damage to people.”

He adds there was also leakage at one of the tanks on this site, but that had no effect on workers or the surrounding area.

Management says the site will only be accessible from later on Tuesday.

Schulze added: “We are still looking into getting into the place, we’re not able to access the site at this point in time. It is not safe yet and safe means we’re looking at all the possibilities around like the falling stones, rocks and the propellant which is still there.”

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has also visited the arms manufacturing depot to interact with families affected by the tragedy.

“We came here to give support to the families.”

VIDEO: Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)