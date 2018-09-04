CT police urge communities to protect children in wake of abductions
In the most the most recent incident, a girl was almost snatched in Kensington when a suspect tried to lure the child into their car.
CAPE TOWN - Could there be a link in a series of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town?
This remains unclear at this stage with police yet to make a breakthrough in any of the cases reported over the past several weeks.
In the most the most recent incident, a girl was almost snatched in Kensington when a suspect tried to lure the child into their car.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “We appeal to the community to protect children from strangers and educate them about stranger danger.”
During a separate incident, an eight-year-old girl was found on Sunday after she was abducted by an unknown man in the vicinity of Vasco railway station the previous day.
In the Steenberg area also last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer says that department officials and police have already met to discuss the issue and will meet again this week, adding that they’re desperately working to get to the bottom of these crimes.
