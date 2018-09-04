'Crazy Rich Asians' cast has a 60-person group chat
Stars of the acclaimed new movie have admitted they are sometimes forced to mute their massive WhatsApp group because there's always messages coming in at awkward times.
Stars of the acclaimed new movie Ken Jeong and Awkwafina have admitted they are sometimes forced to mute their massive WhatsApp group because they're always being sent messages at the most awkward times by their fellow cast members.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Awkwafina said: "We're all a family - we have everyone in that group. Yeah, we have everybody - we have like 60 people."
Awkwafina explained that because the movie features cast members who live and work in different parts of the world, the group chat is always active.
As a result, there are times when she has to mute it in order to get some sleep.
She said: "There are four different time zones and it goes off at hours in the night, four in the morning and you're getting like a link to an article."
Ken added that the movie's other stars have all done the same thing in a bid to get some sleep.
He admitted: "There are times all of us have muted it just to get some sleep."
Meanwhile, Constance Wu - who also stars in Crazy Rich Asians - recently confessed she never thinks anything through.
The actress has developed a reputation for being been outspoken on a number of issues concerning the Asian-American community and the film business in general.
Constance said: "I don't think anything through. I am very impulsive and reactive. I have always been a person who is kind of outspoken, but nobody knew who I was before. Now I have this weird thing called fame, and I wasn't looking for it, I didn't ask for it, but if you have it, you might as well use it for something good. And the best thing I think I can do is help amplify the voices of people who don't feel heard."
WATCH: The official trailer of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
