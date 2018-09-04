Parents urged to teach children about stranger danger amid abductions
Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom says communities must remain vigilant and on high alert following a spike in abductions specifically targeting children.
CAPE TOWN - A local child abuse NGO has expressed concern over a sudden spike in child abductions and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town.
Matla A Bana, the Western Cape Education Department, and police have all called on parents to teach their children about stranger danger.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer, Provincial Community Safety officials and police are expected to meet about the matter later this week.
“It’s just because kids are vulnerable [and] they are easy to persuade, and they are soft targets.”
In the latest incident, an eight-year-old girl was found on Sunday after she was abducted by an unknown man in the vicinity of the Vasco Train Station the previous day.
A primary school learner was also rescued by a vigilant community member in Kensington last week when a stranger tried to lure the child into his car.
In the Steenberg area last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
