China a valuable, trusted & committed partner, says Ramaphosa
President Xi Jinping on Monday announced his government would invest over $60 billion over the next three years into the continent and cancel debt from heavily indebted developing countries.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the multi-billion dollar investment China has committed to Africa, saying it will go a long way in advancing the continent.
Ramaphosa says it’s not true that the Chinese government’s multi-billion rand investments in Africa is an attempt to colonise countries on the continent.
“We look to China as a valuable, trusted and committed partner in advancing agenda 2063.”
He says China’s investment is welcomed.
“We appreciate the decision to provide new funding to African countries to the value of $60 billion.”
He says that the investments will go a long way in benefiting African people well into the future.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
