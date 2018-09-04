China a valuable, trusted & committed partner, says Ramaphosa

President Xi Jinping on Monday announced his government would invest over $60 billion over the next three years into the continent and cancel debt from heavily indebted developing countries.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the multi-billion dollar investment China has committed to Africa, saying it will go a long way in advancing the continent.

Ramaphosa says it’s not true that the Chinese government’s multi-billion rand investments in Africa is an attempt to colonise countries on the continent.

“We look to China as a valuable, trusted and committed partner in advancing agenda 2063.”

He says China’s investment is welcomed.

“We appreciate the decision to provide new funding to African countries to the value of $60 billion.”

He says that the investments will go a long way in benefiting African people well into the future.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)