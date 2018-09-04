Baxter explains son’s appointment as Bafana goalkeeping coach

Lee Baxter joined the squad after Arendse Arendse withdrew due to family commitments but the move has been met with some criticism and scepticism.

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says that the decision to bring in his son Lee Baxter as the new goalkeeping coach was the most logical decision available to him.

The head coach said it would astonish if people questioned his son’s appointment, despite Lee working with South Africa’s number first-choice goalkeeper Ithumeleng Khune with Kaizer Chiefs.

"I have to say that I will be massively, massively - both disappointed and surprised - if there is any reaction whatsoever. Andre (Arendse) pulls out at the very last minute. Lee is the most qualified goalkeeper coach in this country bar none.

"So, if anybody sees it as anything else, other than the best and most viable decision that we could make, I would be massively surprised.

"Lee has worked with me in Turkey and in SuperSport with the technical team of Josh Smith. He is the current coach of Itu (Khune) and he’s worked with Ronza (Ronwen Williams) and he knows probably half the squad."

The last-minute nature of Arendse’s departure from the Bafana squad made it impossible to discuss the temporary vacancy at length and it required decisive action, according to Baxter.

"We don't have time to go wandering around the country interviewing people and bringing people in. There is no one else that I have worked with.

"The only thing I was concerned about was if Chiefs, given their situation, would release him but they’ve been good enough to do that. He's been working for Kaizer Chiefs and he was working with SuperSport. So, it's not as if I'm roping him in just as an excuse to have someone I know sitting beside me on the bench."

Baxter feels those to criticise the move are just wanting to have a whinge about something.

"People always will have opinions and those opinions don't need to be well-founded. Never let the truth get in the way of a good moan.

"I'll be massively disappointed and surprised if people don't see actually for what it is. It's the best decision in a very difficult situation."

Bafana Bafana face Libya in the crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, 8 September 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. This will be the first-ever meeting between South Africa and Libya.

The Mediterranean Knights are top of the table in Group E after their 5-1 win against Seychelles in Tripoli.

Bafana Bafana are second on goal difference, while Nigeria and Seychelles are third and fourth respectively.