Bain & Company to conduct probe into its work at Sars

The company says its global leadership and external counsel will lead the deep and extensive investigation into all matters related to its work at Sars.

PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain and Company says it is undertaking a deep and extensive investigation of its work while conceding it may have been used to further an agenda.

The company issued a statement following the testimony last week of its managing partner at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under Tom Moyane’s leadership.

It emerged at the Nugent commission last week that the contract the revenue service awarded to Bain and Company may have been irregular and that senior and key staff were sidelined to allow Moyane to push through the restructuring of the organisation.

Bain says there is growing frustration internally that they did not recognise the possibility that the company may have been used to further a political or personal agenda.

It is now questioning the Sars’ intentions.

The company says it cannot publicly discuss anything which may affect the ongoing commission of inquiry.

