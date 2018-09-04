Axed NMB mayor Trollip says belongings moved while he was in CT

Athol Trollip and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are challenging the outcome of a council meeting that saw him being kicked out in motion of no confidence last week.

CAPE TOWN – Axed Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip will learn his fate next week.

The party argues the council meeting that played out after municipal manager and acting Speaker Johann Mettler adjourned proceedings were unlawful and invalid.

Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor, Mongameli Bobani, means business. Trollip says while he was in Cape Town, his belongings were moved out of his office in Port Elizabeth.

“I was unceremoniously moved out of my office and all my private things were moved by other people. I’m currently working out of the DA provincial office.”

The DA filed court papers last Friday, arguing that the council meeting where Trollip was ousted was procedurally flawed.

UDM, ANC and EFF councillors have to file corresponding papers by this coming Friday, defending their position.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court next Thursday.

