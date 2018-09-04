Axed NMB mayor Trollip says belongings moved while he was in CT
Athol Trollip and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are challenging the outcome of a council meeting that saw him being kicked out in motion of no confidence last week.
CAPE TOWN – Axed Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip will learn his fate next week.
Trollip and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are challenging the outcome of a council meeting that saw him being kicked out in a motion of no confidence last week.
The party argues the council meeting that played out after municipal manager and acting Speaker Johann Mettler adjourned proceedings were unlawful and invalid.
Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor, Mongameli Bobani, means business. Trollip says while he was in Cape Town, his belongings were moved out of his office in Port Elizabeth.
“I was unceremoniously moved out of my office and all my private things were moved by other people. I’m currently working out of the DA provincial office.”
The DA filed court papers last Friday, arguing that the council meeting where Trollip was ousted was procedurally flawed.
UDM, ANC and EFF councillors have to file corresponding papers by this coming Friday, defending their position.
The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court next Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry
-
AfriForum accuses govt of using land reform to advance China's interests in SA
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict son
-
Spotlight on ANC MP Vincent Smith over 'private cash benefits'
-
ANC: Heist-accused Velile Present doesn’t work for us
-
Morning Brief: SA's free lunch?; Mabuza: Probe Denel blast; LeBron meets Caster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.