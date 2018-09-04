At least 100 injured in Selby train crash

ER24’s Russel Meiring says paramedics are on scene treating the patients.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 100 people have been injured after two passenger trains collided in the Eloff Extension in Selby, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

No fatalities have been reported.

More to follow.