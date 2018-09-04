ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry
The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that it will not react to any evidence implicating party members at the state capture inquiry as the party is not on trial.
Pule Mabe’s comments follow Cope's call for Faith Muthambi to be sacked from Parliament following shocking testimony about her behaviour during her time as Communications Minister.
Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams on Monday revealed how Muthambi allegedly deliberately sabotaged the department, rendered it useless and stole money from the state.
Williams also described how Muthambi tortured her emotionally.
“There’s absolutely no reason. There was funding which was established but she just preferred that it must disintegrate until they then say this institution is dysfunctional, we need to get other people to come in.”
Cope says that this evidence must be taken seriously and action must be taken against Muthambi.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
