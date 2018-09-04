ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry

The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that it will not react to any evidence implicating party members at the state capture inquiry as the party is not on trial.

FILE: ANC's Pule Mabe. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
FILE: ANC's Pule Mabe. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that it will not react to any evidence implicating party members at the state capture inquiry as the party is not on trial.

Pule Mabe’s comments follow Cope's call for Faith Muthambi to be sacked from Parliament following shocking testimony about her behaviour during her time as Communications Minister.

Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams on Monday revealed how Muthambi allegedly deliberately sabotaged the department, rendered it useless and stole money from the state.

Williams also described how Muthambi tortured her emotionally.

“There’s absolutely no reason. There was funding which was established but she just preferred that it must disintegrate until they then say this institution is dysfunctional, we need to get other people to come in.”

Cope says that this evidence must be taken seriously and action must be taken against Muthambi.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA