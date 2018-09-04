ANC KZN confirms eThekwini region ward 12 chairperson shot dead
It’s understood Nxumalo was shot while arriving at KwaNdengezi home from a branch executive meeting on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that its ward 12 eThekwini regional chair Thulani Nxumalo has been gunned down.
It is understood that Nxumalo was shot while arriving at his KwaNdengezi home from a branch executive meeting on Monday night.
Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy.
It’s understood, however, that Nxumalo was shot several times.
The provincial ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate what it calls a “wanton killing”.
Spokesperson Nomagugu Similane-Zulu says: “However, it’s not stopping, even though Police Minister Bheki Cele beefed up the team in the province. This recent killing tells us something else needs to be done.”
JUST IN :#ANCKZN The ANC in KZN has confirmed that eThekwini region Ward 12 chai Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down last night after attending a branch executive meeting. ZN pic.twitter.com/W8rlHCvcDZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Party not on trial at state capture inquiry
-
Axed NMB mayor Trollip says belongings moved while he was in CT
-
Spotlight on ANC MP Vincent Smith over 'private cash benefits'
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict son
-
ANC: Heist-accused Velile Present doesn’t work for us
-
AfriForum accuses govt of using land reform to advance China's interests in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.