ANC KZN confirms eThekwini region ward 12 chairperson shot dead

It’s understood Nxumalo was shot while arriving at KwaNdengezi home from a branch executive meeting on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that its ward 12 eThekwini regional chair Thulani Nxumalo has been gunned down.

It is understood that Nxumalo was shot while arriving at his KwaNdengezi home from a branch executive meeting on Monday night.

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy.

It’s understood, however, that Nxumalo was shot several times.

The provincial ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate what it calls a “wanton killing”.

Spokesperson Nomagugu Similane-Zulu says: “However, it’s not stopping, even though Police Minister Bheki Cele beefed up the team in the province. This recent killing tells us something else needs to be done.”

JUST IN :#ANCKZN The ANC in KZN has confirmed that eThekwini region Ward 12 chai Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down last night after attending a branch executive meeting. ZN pic.twitter.com/W8rlHCvcDZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)