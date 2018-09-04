-
30,000 worshippers gather with one heart at Dr Tumi concert
Dr Tumi, popular for record hits such as 'Nothing Without You' and the 'Jesus Song,' held the second annual Gathering of Worshippers at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on 1 September.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 30,000 people gathered in Pretoria for the live DVD recording of one of South Africa's most successful gospel artists.
Dr Tumi, popular for record hits such as Nothing Without You and the Jesus Song, held the second annual Gathering of Worshippers at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on 1 September.
Last year, Dr Tumi filled Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg at the inaugural Gathering of Worshippers. He has since released the live CD and DVD recording of the concert.
With a high tech stage, impressive lighting and effects, Dr Tumi thrilled his audience with a selection of songs that were both comforting and rousing.
Joining Dr Tumi on stage were South Africa's first Idols winner, Heinz Winckler and Lungi Ndala, among other supporting acts who belted out their hits.
"God was healing people as we worshipped. Glory be to God. I am both touched and moved by the support from everybody who attended. God was with us. Part of the success of the event was partnering with churches and getting over 300 churches involved in the campaign leading up to #GOW2018," Dr Tumi says of the event's success.
He has now set his sights on the third edition of the concert for 2019.
"Truly the sky is the limit. I dream of bigger stages and bigger audiences to spread the Gospel and worship with fellow believers. I’m encouraged by the success of GOW2018 and I know that 2019 will only be massive. God is with us."
