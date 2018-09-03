Zuma, Gupta lawyers apply to cross-examine state capture witnesses

Fana Hlongwane and Lynne Brown also want a chance to cross-examine several witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and ex-ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

CAPE TOWN - The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma have made an application to cross-examine two witnesses in the state capture inquiry.

Fana Hlongwane and Lynne Brown also want a chance to cross-examine several witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and ex-ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

Last week, Mentor and Maseko testified before the commission of inquiry.

Mentor broke down after telling chairperson Raymond Zondo that she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.

She added that she did not want to be “alarmist” but she was concerned about her safety.

“When my two latches were not working, I immediately alerted the hotel because I could not sleep in a room that could be opened by anyone, anytime. I did not tell my family about this; they fixed the problem immediately and I could sleep securely.”

During her testimony, Mentor said the Gupta brothers seemed to be in charge of a state trip to China.

She claims that she was offered the job of Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas before Barbara Hogan was removed from the position by Zuma.

This comes after former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified before the commission that members of the Gupta family had offered him R600 million if he took then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's job.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)