White workers at Sasol launch 'go-slow' ahead of Thursday strike
The Solidarity union also said it will file a complaint to US regulators over Sasol’s 'discriminative' black share scheme.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers from South Africa’s mainly white Solidarity union started a go-slow protest at petrochemicals firm Sasol over a share scheme offered exclusively to black staff, and will launch a full strike on Thursday.
The Solidarity union also said it will file a complaint to US regulators over Sasol’s “discriminative” black share scheme.
The company is a leader in technology that converts coal and gas to fuel and also operates in the United States,
“We have a staggered industrial action. Today, we have a go-slow. Our 6,300 members will carry out their duties, but in a slow manner. We plan to ramp up to a full-blown strike on Thursday,” Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s chief executive said.
Popular in Business
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far
-
Ramaphosa: SA has signed several deals to boost economic ties with China
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
No degree? No problem, as top employers look further for hires
-
Rand weaker as risk aversion grips investors
-
Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.