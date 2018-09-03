Western Cape matriculants begin trial exams
The trials form an essential part of Grade 12 learners' preparation for the finals.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of matriculants across the Western Cape are marking the start of the 2018 national senior certificate (NSC) trial examinations on Monday.
The trials form an essential part of Grade 12 learners' preparation for the finals.
Once the mock exams are completed, district officials will work with schools to examine results and determine which schools need additional support during the final stages of the matric school year.
Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Learners use these results to determine which areas they need to concentrate on ahead of the NCS. To all the NSC candidates, your success will depend on what you put into your studies, how you spend your time, how hard you study and that you stay positive and healthy.”
