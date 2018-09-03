'We'll meet our obligation,' Shabangu says of social grant payments
The court has given Sassa until the end of this month to terminate its invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
JOHANNESBURG – Amid concerns over infrastructure at the South African Post Office (Sapo), the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) now has just under a month to meet the Constitutional Court's deadline.
The court has given Sassa until the end of this month to terminate its invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
On Friday, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu assured the nation that her department and Sapo are ready to start rolling out payments to beneficiaries come 1 October.
September is the final month that CPS will be providing payment services at pay points for beneficiaries before its contract expires.
Shabangu says that despite some infrastructure problems at the Sapo, she believes that everything will be on track by the end of this month.
“We believe that come 1 October, we’d be able to continue paying our beneficiaries without challenges.”
Shabangu has assured the nation her department will meet the Constitutional Court order this time around.
“So, it’s quite clear, we will meet our obligation, even before the end of September.”
Last week the apex court ordered Sassa and its former CEO Pearl Bhengu to cover the costs of an urgent application to extend the agency's contract with CPS.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far
-
Roads leaving Moria congested as ZCC congregants return from pilgrimage
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.