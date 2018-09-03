'We'll meet our obligation,' Shabangu says of social grant payments

The court has given Sassa until the end of this month to terminate its invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

JOHANNESBURG – Amid concerns over infrastructure at the South African Post Office (Sapo), the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) now has just under a month to meet the Constitutional Court's deadline.

On Friday, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu assured the nation that her department and Sapo are ready to start rolling out payments to beneficiaries come 1 October.

September is the final month that CPS will be providing payment services at pay points for beneficiaries before its contract expires.

Shabangu says that despite some infrastructure problems at the Sapo, she believes that everything will be on track by the end of this month.

“We believe that come 1 October, we’d be able to continue paying our beneficiaries without challenges.”

Shabangu has assured the nation her department will meet the Constitutional Court order this time around.

“So, it’s quite clear, we will meet our obligation, even before the end of September.”

Last week the apex court ordered Sassa and its former CEO Pearl Bhengu to cover the costs of an urgent application to extend the agency's contract with CPS.

