WC dam levels reach 58% while Beaufort West water reserves are running out

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has urged residents to continue to use water sparingly as the demand for water is expected to increase ahead of the warmer months.

CAPE TOWN - As the Western Cape marks the end of the winter season the average dam level in the province has risen to 58%.

At the start of winter, the average dam level was 16%.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “We are very grateful for the winter rains that we received. This has increased dam levels in the province, which is quite a big improvement. We see the levels for the City of Cape Town on the dams feeding the city even better off at 66%. Last year this time that level was at 35%.”

BEAUFORT WEST DROUGHT

Water reserves in Beaufort West are running out.

Municipal officials say this drought is the worst they've experienced in the Groot Karoo town's history.

The town's main water supply, the Gamka dam, is completely empty, with reservoirs under severe pressure to keep up with the high demand.

Level 5 water restrictions, that include the termination of supply to some areas in the community during the day, might be implemented later this week.

The average dam level in the Western Cape stands at 58%, compared to 34% for the same time last year.

Beaufort West executive Mayor Noel Constable said: “Not all of the community members are realising the fact that we are having a water crisis. We urgently plead to the community to save water and use it sparingly.”

