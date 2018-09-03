WC ANC councillor facing disciplinary action for bringing party into disrepute
Sammy Claasen has accused the ANC’s provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racial comments at the party's recent West Coast regional conference.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it will be taking disciplinary steps against a member in the West Coast who it accuses of having brought the party into disrepute.
Claasen claims that Magaxa told him that the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Khoisan are dogs.
The ANC in the Western Cape's Yonela Diko says labelled the accusations by Claasen as reckless and racially inflammatory.
“Because of the false statements that Claasen has been making, we'll be taking him to the disciplinary committee, which may result in the suspension of his membership and him losing the councillorship that he holds.”
But Claasen is standing firm with his claims. He has also laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
