[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
The chicken fast-food chain has done it again, this time, it's not going for politicians or traffic police or racists, but it's taken a shot at other brands which use over the top, one-dimensional themes in their marketing.
JOHANNESBURG - When it comes to making creative, attention-grabbing adverts, Nandos rules the roost (see what we did there?)
The chicken fast-food chain has done it again, only this time, it's not going for politicians or traffic police or racists, but it's taken a shot at other brands which use over the top, one-dimensional themes in their marketing.
A bank, alcohol, milk and entertainment are all targeted. Watch and see how many brands you can pinpoint.
Is this how we sell things now? Mxm. There’s more than one flavour to South Africa. #MoreSAFlavour pic.twitter.com/qP3P82eWe0— NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 3, 2018
