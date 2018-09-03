[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between

JOHANNESBURG - When it comes to making creative, attention-grabbing adverts, Nandos rules the roost (see what we did there?)

The chicken fast-food chain has done it again, only this time, it's not going for politicians or traffic police or racists, but it's taken a shot at other brands which use over the top, one-dimensional themes in their marketing.

A bank, alcohol, milk and entertainment are all targeted. Watch and see how many brands you can pinpoint.