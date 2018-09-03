Union says go-slow at Sasol a build-up towards Thursday's total shut down
Thousands of white workers affiliated to Solidarity have begun their go-slow and picket demonstrations at Sasol plants against the new share scheme Khanyisa which they've criticised for excluding white workers.
JOHANNESBURG - As Solidarity members at Sasol continue their strike the union says so far it's received no word from the company.
Thousands of white workers affiliated to Solidarity have begun their go-slow and picket demonstrations at Sasol plants.
This is against the new share scheme Khanyisa which they've criticised for excluding white workers.
The union says a go-slow on Monday and Tuesday is a build up towards Thursday’s total shut down.
The strike is planned to continue for three weeks.
Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said: “We are open to any form of discussions because the fact of the matter is, we must get an important solution which will be an example for South Africa on how to find the balance between an empowerment transaction and fairness to all.”
Sasol says it has put in place contingency measures due to the strike by Solidarity members at its plants and coal mines.
Solidarity says it's waiting for a response from management at Sasol.
Hermann added: “The focus that we have is on the specific class of workers that we represent. And what we are simply saying is workers are workers, therefore, nobody must be excluded.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
