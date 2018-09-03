Tiger Brands’ Polokwane operation still closed as dept awaits announcement
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the there is no longer a listeria outbreak in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that it is now safe to eat processed meat products.
In a briefing at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Motsoaledi announced that the there is no longer a listeria outbreak in the country.
In March this year, two of Tiger Brands' Enterprise Foods facilities were found to be the source of the strain.
Around 200 people were killed by listeriosis. Motsoaledi says from the Department’s Health practitioners inspected the country’s 157 processed meat facilities.
“The Department of Environmental Affairs reports that 5,812 tons of affected foodstuff have been recalled and destroyed since the beginning of March.”
He says ready to eat processed meat products can now safely be consumed as before the outbreak.
“Listeriosis has occurred in South Africa for the past 40 years before the outbreak.”
Motsoaledi says, however, Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods Polokwane operation remains closed and the department awaits an official announcement from the company.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith declares business interests to Parly
-
Petrol price to rise by 5 cents
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Kya Sand protesters threaten land grabs if demands not met
-
China to invest over $60bn in Africa over 3 years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.