Tiger Brands’ Polokwane operation still closed as dept awaits announcement

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the there is no longer a listeria outbreak in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that it is now safe to eat processed meat products.

In a briefing at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Motsoaledi announced that the there is no longer a listeria outbreak in the country.

In March this year, two of Tiger Brands' Enterprise Foods facilities were found to be the source of the strain.

Around 200 people were killed by listeriosis. Motsoaledi says from the Department’s Health practitioners inspected the country’s 157 processed meat facilities.

“The Department of Environmental Affairs reports that 5,812 tons of affected foodstuff have been recalled and destroyed since the beginning of March.”

He says ready to eat processed meat products can now safely be consumed as before the outbreak.

“Listeriosis has occurred in South Africa for the past 40 years before the outbreak.”

Motsoaledi says, however, Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods Polokwane operation remains closed and the department awaits an official announcement from the company.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)