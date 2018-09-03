This system sucks, says grant beneficiary on long Post Office queue
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has visited a pay point at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Some social grant beneficiaries queuing outside the Post Office to make withdrawals have complained about the long waiting period and no chairs or special treatment for the elderly.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is on track to ensure that over 12 million grant recipients receive their money through the Post Office next month.
Frustrated social grant beneficiaries waited outside in a queue, some for over four hours.
One man said: “This system sucks, the grannies are going to fall down because of their high blood [pressure] and diabetes.”
A woman added: “There are no chairs.”
Another woman says she was there on Saturday and just before she was helped, they were told there was no more cash to withdraw.
“And [they said] they are closing, they left us outside on Saturday.”
Barnes has listened to their complaints and vowed to improve services.
“I’m sorry about that, I don’t know how that happened. But I’m here to make sure those kinds of things get fixed.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
