Taylor Swift urges fans to be kind to themselves
Taylor Swift has told supporters at her gig in Minneapolis on Saturday not to worry about the stress and pressure of keeping up appearances of a perfect life.
LONDON - Taylor Swift has urged her fans to be kind to themselves and not give in to pressure to try and be perfect.
The Shake It Off hitmaker told supporters at her gig in Minneapolis on Saturday not to worry about the stress and pressure of keeping up appearances of a perfect life and reminded them that everyone has problems, even if they don't show their struggles to the world.
She said: "One thing I have noticed in my life is you can never judge what somebody else is going through, even if they seem like they have it all together, they seem like, how can they ever have any problems? Somebody is maybe really beautiful or seems like they have it all together. Maybe they have a life that you're really envious of.
"But I've learned that appearances aren't everything. Just because somebody looks happy doesn't mean they are. Just because somebody looks healthy doesn't mean they are. There's so much pressure on everyone these days to have it all together, to have a perfect body, a perfect life, to know exactly where they want to go with their life. I think the stress and the pressure of not being able to say that they're hurting have really taken a toll on a lot of people.
"So I'm just asking you, just try to be kind to yourself. Just know that there are so many people that are going through the exact same thing that you might be going through, whatever it is."
The show was Swift's second in the city on her Reputation tour, and the 28-year-old star was stunned when the state of Minnesota proclaimed Friday Taylor Swift Day.
She told the audience at her first gig: "Something that that makes somebody feel welcome in a state is when that state proclaims it 'Taylor Swift Day' in the state of Minnesota. That is a real thing that happened today. I was scrolling through Instagram and I said, 'Whaaaaatttt? Is that real? I'm not quite sure what that means for me, if I get any extra privileges in the state of Minnesota, but the main thing I want to do on Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota is play for this beautiful crowd."
